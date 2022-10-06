Juventus bid farewell to Kwadwo Asamoah after announcing his retirement

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Serie A giants, Juventus, have recently bid farewell to their former player, Kwadwo Asamoah, who announced his retirement on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
In a tweet, Juventus wished the Ghanaian well in his future endeavours.
"Thank you for everything, @Asabob20(Kwadwo Asamoah)! All the best for the future!" the club tweeted.
Kwadwo Asamoah joined Juventus in 2012 and stayed for six years, from 2012 to 2018.
He won six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies, and three Italian Super Cups to take his total trophy count to 13 with the Bianconeries.
After a meeting with his agent, Pastorello, following the decision to retire, Kwadwo Asamoah took to social media to post, "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."
The former Liberty professional is now set to take a career path as a player agent.
Thank you for everything, @Asabob20! All the best for the future! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/NbbuLRXUfY— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 6, 2022