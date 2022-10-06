You are here: HomeSports2022 10 06Article 1637351

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Juventus bid farewell to Kwadwo Asamoah after announcing his retirement

Serie A giants, Juventus, have recently bid farewell to their former player, Kwadwo Asamoah, who announced his retirement on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

In a tweet, Juventus wished the Ghanaian well in his future endeavours.

"Thank you for everything, @Asabob20(Kwadwo Asamoah)! All the best for the future!" the club tweeted.

Kwadwo Asamoah joined Juventus in 2012 and stayed for six years, from 2012 to 2018.

He won six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies, and three Italian Super Cups to take his total trophy count to 13 with the Bianconeries.

After a meeting with his agent, Pastorello, following the decision to retire, Kwadwo Asamoah took to social media to post, "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."

The former Liberty professional is now set to take a career path as a player agent.



