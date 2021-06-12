You are here: HomeSports2021 06 12Article 1284520

Sports News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Juvenile League: All Nice suffer first defeat

The Ashaiman Juvenile League produced some shocking results in the second week matches at the U-13) and U-17 divisions.

High-flying All Nice picked up their first defeat of the campaign in a 3-1 loss to Ashaiman Deportivo but made amends and picked a slim 2-1 win at the U-17.

At the Adjei Kojo Park, Royal Sportive drew goalless with Ashaiman Leeds and won 7-6 on penalties at the U-13 and repeated same feat with a 3-0 victory at U-17.

At the New Park, Old Gold played out 2-2 and won 6-5 on penalties against Zenu Adebayor at the U-13 and thrashed them 3-0 at the U-17.

At the Adjei Kojo Park, Lashibi United recorded their first win at the U-13 and U-17 beating Juventus Babies 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.

At the Gbestile Town Park, Great Fanco Babies shared spoils with Mission Rangers and won 11-10 via spot kicks.

Mission Rangers returned the feat and won 4-1 at the U-17.

Tottenham won 3-2 on penalties against New Castle after a goalless draw at the U-15 and lost 3-1 at the U-17.

Middle East United failed to turn up against African Angels Soccer Minis at the U-13 and lost by a slim margin 1-0 at the U-17.

At Ashaiman New York, Great Limo Sports Academy won 1-0 against New York FC and lost 2-1 at the U-17.

At the Gbestile Town Park, Kings Academy recorded a double over Afienya All Stars 1-0 at the U-13 and U-17 respectively.

Ashaiman Evergreen hammered Ashaiman Schalke 7- 0 and inflicted a 2-1win on them at the U-17 level.

Royal Prestige won at both U-13 and U-17 with a 2-1 and 1-0 scores, respectively.

Qatarlonias FC Academy won 3-2 against The Lord’s Academy at the U-13 and repeated same feat at the U-17 and won 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

