Justin Shaibu seals move to Denmark side Hobro IK

Sports News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Justin Kwabena Shaibu has sealed his move to Danish second-tier side Hobro IK on a free transfer, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.



23-year-old Justin Shaibu who joins the club on a free transfer was handed the contract on Sunday and it is valid for the current season.



Hobro decided to sign the striker to reinforce their attack with a strong offensive player, who recently played for rival Danish club Lyngby.



Shaibu has been training with Hobro for the past few days and has now convinced the sporting committee at the club that he will be part of the club's new project to return to the top-flight.



In addition to Lyngby BK, Shaibu previously played for English side Brentford FC and FC Fredericia of Denmark.



Hobro technical manager Lars Justesen welcomed the arrival of the new striker to boost their attack.



"Justin is a different type of striker than the ones we already have in the squad," Justesen said on Sunday following the signing of the player who has some level of good experience.



"He is a quick striker who would like to run deep and that, combined with the explosiveness he possesses, makes him a good addition to the squad. He finishes well and works hard and I'm sure he'll be a win for us."



Shaibu, who has had his football upbringing in the Danish club of Koge, has played on the under-17, U18, and U20 national teams of Denmark.



"I am very much looking forward to playing for Hobro IK," said Shaibu is looking forward to representing Hobro



"I have got a really good impression of the club in the last few days and the switch to Hobro IK feels just right.



"I hope I can contribute to the team performing, with a lot of goals and hard work."



Shaibu can already make his debut for Hobro IK in the away game against HB Koge on Sunday evening.



The 23-year-old has left the English then Championship side Brentford FC after a four-year stint in 2020 and he is now back in Denmark.



Shaibu was born in Copenhagen to Ghanaian parents.



He has represented Denmark at the youth levels including U-17, U18, and U20.



Hobro IK plays in the Danish 1st division at the beautiful football complex DS ARENA and the young Ghanaian replaces the club’s superstar Paal Kirkevold.



The Norwegian who outscored everyone else in the Danish league pre-Corona has returned to his native Norway.



Although the ink has barely dried on Shaibu’s newly signed contract the young striker may get his Hobro debut today against his former club, HB Køge Capelli, who recently signed a number of players from Inter Allies.