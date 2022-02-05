Justice Blay available for Kotoko’s game against Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay will be available for the Porcupines' matchday 16 clash against Elmina Sharks FC on Monday, February 7, 2022.



Blay is available for selection when the Porcupine Warriors travel to Elmina to take on the struggling Sharks at the Nduom Stadium.



The 29-year-old played for Kotoko in 2020 on loan from Medeama when the season was truncated due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.



He returned to his parent club for the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season after both teams failed to reach an agreement for the transfer of the player.



Blay’s contact with Medeama expired early in January and was signed on a three-year deal as a free agent by the Porcupine Warriors.



With the transfer window officially opened on February 1st, the 27-year-old will be available and eligible to play in the league for Asante Kotoko next Sunday in Elmina.