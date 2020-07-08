Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Just in: Ex-Kotoko chief George Amoako takes over as King Faisal C.E.O

Former Asante Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako has been appointed to lead city rivals, King Faisal, just two weeks after being relieved of his duties with the Porcupine Warriors.



The experienced football administrator landed his new position on Wednesday after concluding talks with the owner and bankroller of the Kumasi-based top-flight side.



He returns to King Faisal for his second spell at the club owned by the controversial club administrator Alhaji Grunzah.



Amoako is one of the highly experienced administrators in Ghana having spent more than 30 years working in the football industry in various capacities with mainly Kumasi-based teams.



With the talks now concluded and an agreement reached, Amoako has now announced that he has taken over the club to steer them in the right direction.



"It is true we have concluded talks and I will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the club, running the day-to-day activities with Alhaji Grusah remaining the bankroller, founder and President of King Faisal," Amoako told Oyerepa 100.7FM on Wednesday.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.