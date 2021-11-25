You are here: HomeSports2021 11 25Article 1409710

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jurgen Klopp trends on social media after 'little AFCON' comment

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

TWI NEWS

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp play videoLiverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp labels AFCON as 'little tournament'

Klopp clashed with African Journalist over 'little AFCON' comment after Porto win

Klopp refused to apologies for allegedly belittling the AFCON

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been in the trends on social media since his side’s 2-0 win over Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

The German trainer is not in the trends for Liverpool's splendid performance that resulted in the win but rather a clash with an African journalist at the post-match over 'a little AFCON' comment in a presser last Saturday.

Klopp tagged the AFCON as a 'little tournament' while talking about international competition that will occupy some players in the early part of 2022 despite no international break until March.

Nigerian journalist, Ojora Babatunde demanded that Klopp apologise for his 'racist' comment during the Liverpool-Porto post match. However, the German gaffer stood by his words.

“I didn’t mean it like that. I don’t know why you understand it like that.

“It’s not even close to the idea in my mind that I want to talk about AFCON as a little tournament, or the continent of Africa like a little continent, not at all.

“What I meant is, because people said, and if you watch the full press conference, if you wanted to understand it in the right way you could have understood it in the right way. I said ‘there’s no international break anymore until March’ and I said: ‘Oh and there’s a little tournament in January,’ and I didn’t mean a little tournament, just like you say it when there’s still a tournament. It’s ironic. There’s still a tournament. A big one. We lose our best players to the Africa Cup of Nations." Klopp said as quoted by SkySports.

Some Africans on Twitter have divided views on the manager's initial comment and the response.

TWI NEWS

Here are some reactions