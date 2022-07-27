Junior Agogo is my source of inspiration - Hearts of Oak new signing Junior Kaaba

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Newly signed Hearts of Oak striker Junior Kaaba has revealed the late Ghana striker Junior Agogo is his source of inspiration in his playing career.



Agogo, a former Nottingham Forest striker, was the fans' favourite during his playing days with the Black Stars.



He is famously remembered for his goal against Nigeria during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] hosted in Ghana.



Kaaba, who is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Ghana Premier League giants, has touted Agogo as his favourite player.



According to the 23-year-old, there are still plenty of areas he can improve while revealing his career as a striker has been greatly influenced by the former Ghanaian striker.



"I've been, not studying, but watching a lot of players," Kaaba told phobianews. "Let's take an example: the running in behind the centre-back when the No 10 has the ball. Agogo was the best in Africa, especially during the AFCON 2008. I watched a lot of his videos.



"That's how I am; I've always been watching a lot of football. I still do. When we play on Saturday or Sunday, I go home, and on Monday, I watch football all day. I've always liked football a lot.



"I have watched a lot of Ghanaian players, especially strikers. I really admire Manuel Junior Agogo of blessed memory." When I saw him play, especially at AFCON 2008, I was very impressed with his power and his pace. He really influenced my style of play. If the club allows me, I would want to wear jersey number 9 because that was his jersey number for the Black Stars.



"I think I can improve on everything," Kaaba added. "I can improve my finishing a lot, everything.



"I can become faster; I can become stronger, so I can improve that. But if I was to improve one thing, it's: don't be injured. Because if I'm not injured, I can play a lot more games, and I can deliver even better," he added.



Kaaba arrived in Ghana on Friday, having ended the Cameroonian season with 11 goals and 5 assists in 20 games for Fauve Azur Elite FC, helping them avoid the drop.



Meanwhile, Manuel Junior Agogo died on August 22, 2019.