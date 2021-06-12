June 12 Protests: Police fire tear gas to pursue protesters for Abuja - See how e be for oda states

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigerian police don use teargas to pursue June 12 protesters for Abuja.



Di protesters bin carry placards and dey sing anti-Buhari songs.



Despite say police and some state goments bin don warn against protests for di kontri sake of how di End Sars own take end, e no stop some pipo from entering di streets to protest.



Why dem dey protest?



Some of di protesters for Abuja carry placards wey get "Buhari Must Go" sign.



Dis wan na even as some pro-Buhari pipo too gada for Unity Ground to counter dem.



Wetin dey happun for oda states?



Protests dey go on for oda parts of di kontri too.



Our tori pipo don also sight pipo for streets for South West states of Kwara state and Ondo.



