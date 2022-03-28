Jumping from our plane was stressful for us – Nigerian’s Victor Osimhen opens up on treatment in Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has noted that it was surprising the Super Eagles were taking through stress when the team travelled to Ghana for the first leg of the playoff tie in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In a bizarre turn of events, the Super Eagles contingent that traveled for the game had to un-board by jumping onto short air stairs provided at the airport.



Later on, when the team arrived at its hotel, fans of the Black Stars were there to intimidate the team with some hitting the Nigeria team bus.



Speaking to Elegbete TV Sports in an interview, striker Victor Osimhen said he was surprised by the hostile treatment.



“The experience in Ghana is a bit understandable due to the African thing, but it was surprising when we landed and we had to jump down and some of us carried big hand luggage which was quite stressful for us.



“When I first saw it it was really funny but at the end of the day it was a good experience. From our hotel to the stadium is about 25-30 minutes so on getting there, there was a huge Ghanaian crowd, screaming at us, hitting our bus and making signs,” the SSC Napoli striker said.



He continued, “We were in the traffic for like up to 45 minutes before we got to the dressing room and when we got to the dressing room, it wasn’t up to 20 minutes, then Yobo came to us we had to go out.



“We didn’t even inspect the pitch like a normal game day but we are used to these kinds of things so we were not really bothered about that. It was really not professional.”



On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Nigeria will host Ghana in the second leg of the final round of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



