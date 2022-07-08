Juju in Black Stars: Appoint a pastor and Imam for the team - Moses Foh-Amoaning to GFA

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Former Ghana Boxing Association President, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, has urged the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to appoint an official Pastor and Imam for the Black Stars in order to prevent the alleged use of 'juju' in camp.



Following Ghana's group-stage exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, numerous reports surfaced claiming that some players practised juju in camp.



In his advice to the GFA on how to prevent the alleged act from occurring in the next tournament, the renowned lawyer suggested that the FA appoint an official priest for the team.



"As Ghanaians and for that matter Africans, we believe in spirituality and to avoid so-called juju problems at black stars camp, the management team must put in place a structure that is appointed official Pastor and Imam for the team," he told Oman FM.



He added that after appointing an official priest, the players should be barred from letting their personal spiritualists visit them in camp.



"No individual should be allowed to bring their own spiritualist to the camp," he added.



Allegations of juju use in the Black Stars has become a feature of the team with critics calling for its end.



There are reports that some players hosted their spiritualists in camp during the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.



After 2012 AFCON, then Black Stars head coach Goran Stevanovic mentioned the use of 'black power' in his report.



“After losing to Zambia, there arose so many accusations amongst the players during my meeting with them. I have learnt great lessons from African football and also about Ghanaian players' behaviour on and off the field.”



“We all need to help in changing some players mentality about using black power to destroy themselves and also make sure we install discipline and respect for each other,” the report stated in part."





