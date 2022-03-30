Jubilee House erupts into delirium as Ghana book World Cup ticket on Akufo-Addo's birthday

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

It was a double delight at the seat of the Presidency as on the birthday of the President of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Black Stars gave the first gentleman a present to savour with a World Cup ticket.



The Black Stars of Ghana defeated their fierce rivals Nigeria to get the sole slot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



President Akuffo-Addo turned 78 years old today Tuesday 29th March, 2022 and his birthday was made complete by the Black Stars.



After the match videos have emerged as to how staff and other government officials sang some hot Jama after the Ghana win and interlaced it with the famous happy birthday to you song.



Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi last Friday secured a 1-1 draw game to progress via the away goal rule.



Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw-in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.



The Bordeaux defender exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before laying the ball to Thomas Partey who thumped home a fierce shot which went through Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who obviously should have done better but Ghana did not care as they were 1-0 up.



Nigeria after conceding the goal upped the ante as they tormented the Ghana backline with crosses.



It was one such foray into the Ghana box which resulted in a contentious penalty awarded to Nigeria.



Ademola Lookman dribbled into the penalty box but Dennis Odoi cleared the ball but the 33-year-old was adjudged to have fouled the Leicester city winger.



After a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review the Tunisian referee awarded the penalty.



William Troost Ekong stepped up and sent Ghana goalie Wollacot the wrong way to make it 1-1.



