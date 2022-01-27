Jubilations on social media over Milovan Rajevac’s sacking

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GFA parts ways with Milovan Rajevac
Parliament debates Ghana's performance at 2021 AFCON
GFA dissolves Black Stars management committee
Some Ghanaians on social media have responded happily to the decision by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to part ways with Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac.
This follows Ghana’s worst ever Africa Cup of Nations campaign which saw the Black Stars exit the group stages of the 2021 edition without winning a single game.
According to the GFA, the decision to sack Milovan Rajevac follows the receipt of the technical report from the coach, the medical report, and the report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament.
“The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted,” part of the statement read.
This was contained in a January 26, 2022, statement issued by the GFA, which stated that the said decision had been taken by the Executive Council.
The decision of the GFA to part ways with Milovan Rajevac and his technical team has been well received by Ghanaians on social media as some stated that it had been long overdue.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:
Milovan Rajevac officially gone. 1% of Ghana football's general problems solved.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 26, 2022
99% to address. Step by step
Milovan Rajevac has been sacked by the GFA!!! pic.twitter.com/lrmDMe2rvC— The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) January 26, 2022
Lord Jesus please bless our hussle this day and may your Favour locate us ????????... Amen— ????.????.???????????????????????????? (@_Uncle_Fii_) January 27, 2022
Milovan Rajevac || Tariq || E-Levy || DBee || Black Stars
OFFICIAL: Milovan Rajevac has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.https://t.co/bgZn1bRKFA pic.twitter.com/8RfUdiHxp2— The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) January 26, 2022
The GFA officially announce that they have parted ways with Milovan Rajevac.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 26, 2022
The Management comittee will also be reconstituted. pic.twitter.com/Nb8N0HrGfV
OFFICIAL Black stars Coach Milovan rajevac sacked by GFA ... 5% of Black stars problem gone????????— YawdeDon (@thebrainshatta) January 27, 2022
Dede | hearts of oak | Ghanaian | utag pic.twitter.com/kbLQmP8z4z
I sympathize with Milovan Rajevac. He's got the zeal some years ago but not again????????Mbappe and Nigerians, confirm. pic.twitter.com/vCZRO0Hj44— Jerome Brunner (@GbeveKwabla) January 27, 2022
As the GFA has finally sacked Milovan Rajevac de3 make dem look sharp go bring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fast before any club does— Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) January 26, 2022
Comoros really did Ghana dirty. In case you're wonder this is the reason behind Ghana in ability to get to round 16 , Milovan Rajevac's sacking and Ayew's disgrace— ᛕꫀꫀꪀ ᛕ꠸ꪀᧁ???????? (#champion) (@amonooX) January 22, 2022
Juju???????? pic.twitter.com/fJVS5PM5ND
Milovan Rajevac has been officially sacked as the Black Stars coach.— )Pemsuonana High Priest (@SasuDanquah1) January 26, 2022
Again, Black Stars Management committee will be reconstituted. pic.twitter.com/SUt6eqtmxP
KT Hammond goes hard on black stars, Kurt okraku and Milovan ????????— mm4REAL???????? (@_mandelamontana) January 26, 2022
if you don't sack Milovan Rajevac you yourself will be sacked as Minister - MP, KT Hammond to Sports Minister????#AFCON2021 #TeamGhana E-levy pic.twitter.com/B9nsvPMOcM
OFFICIAL:— #AFCON2021 ✪ (@MickyJnr__) January 26, 2022
The ???????? Ghana FA has parted ways with ???????? Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac. ????
A new coach will lead the Black Stars in the World Cup play-off qualifier against Nigeria ???????? in March. #Ghana #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/dKx2doz5k2
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to part ways with Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac.This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report and the Report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s afcon exit.— Benjamin Willie Graham (@willie_grah) January 26, 2022