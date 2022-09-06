You are here: HomeSports2022 09 06Article 1618010

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jubilations on social media as Ati Zigi is finally dropped from Ghana squad

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi

Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi exclusion from Black Stars latest squad has brought excitement to some Ghanaian football fans on social media.

Lawrence Ati Zigi has been a constant member of the Black Stars after making his debut for the national team in 2018. Since the AFCON 2021, the goalkeeper has never missed any Black Stars call-up.

The St. Gallen goalkeeper has however not enjoyed a good string of matches in the Black Stars with 9 appearances from 38 call-ups.

With Ati-Zigi in the goal post, the Black Stars have won 1, drawn 3, lost 5 matches and conceded 14 goals out of 9 games.

After conceding 4 goals in the Kirin tournament against Japan, Ati-Zigi’s place in the Black Stars became a matter of discussion for football fans who felt the goalkeeper is substandard.

In the new Black Stars call-up, coach Otto Addo chose to snub the St. Gallen goalkeeper and opt for Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott and Manaf Nurudeen.

The Black Stars friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua have been set for September 23rd and 27th.

Here are some posts on social media after Ati-Zigi missed Ghana’s call-up.































JNA/KPE