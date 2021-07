Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana’s Joyce Obenewa Appiah has been appointed as Centre referee for the Women U-20 World Cup qualifier between Togo and Mali.



She will be assisted by compatriots Alice Farizua Chakule (Assistant I), Mary Tei (Assistant II) and Theresa Araba Bremansu (Fourth Official).



Marie Isabelle Tall Zoungrana from Burkina Faso will serve as the Match Commissioner.



The match is scheduled for Lome on Sunday, August 7, 2021.