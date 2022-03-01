‘Journeyman’ Elvis Manu joins Polish giants Wisla Krakow

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu has finalized a deal with Polish giants Wisla Krakow, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Manu joined the Red and White lads after passing his mandatory medical test on Monday.



The 28-year-old penned a contract until the end of the season with a one-year extension option.



The nomadic hitman moved to the Polish outfit as a free agent after parting ways with Bulgarian giants Ludogorets Razgrad.



He is expected to play a key role in Jerzy Brzęczek’s team for the remainder of the campaign.



Manu helped Ludogorets Razgrad to clinch the Bulgarian championship in 2021 - scoring six goals and providing two assists in twenty-five games.



The former Brighton Albion and Hove player has represented the Netherlands from the U16 through to the U21 level.



However, on 24 June 2015, he switched his national allegiance to Ghana, whom he qualifies for through his Ghanaian heritage.