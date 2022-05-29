Journalists helped me to scout players for Black Stars B – Coach Annor Walker

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars B head coach, Annor Walker, has revealed that he put together his recently announced squad with the help of some journalists.



The Great Olympics gaffer named a thirty-five-man squad for the upcoming qualifiers for the CHAN tournament last Thursday.



After the unveiling of the selected players, many scrutinized the squad with accusations that there was some sort of favouritism and unfairness.



Speaking to Class FM to defend his call-ups, Walker has said that he invited some players with the help of journalists.



“I will say I looked at them, I also honestly, have friends like scouts who are also journalists. Not excuse me to say, coaches. That one I have to be frank,” the Black Stars B coach said.



He explained his decision, saying he believes his friend journalists will not recommend bad players to him.



“I believe as a good friend you [journalists] will not give me a bad player. Besides all this, I have called 25 players. We are going to camp. Within one week, me Annor Walker I’m telling you, even two days I can come up with my team,” Coach Annor Walker added.



The Black Stars B will open camp in Prampram at the Ghanaian Centre of Excellence on Monday to prepare for the CHAN qualifier against Benin.