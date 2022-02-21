Journalists, football fans whipped by soldiers at Hearts vs Kotoko match

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Some sports journalists and spectators were flogged by the military at the Accra Sports Stadium before the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko match.



The approved entry point for journalists at the Accra Sports Stadium was crowded with fans who refused to use the entry gates allocated for fans.



There was chaos at the security post as they refused to open the gate about an hour to the match.



Some journalists were left stranded at the gate as they waited for the security to open the gates for them to enter.



However, amid the chaos, a team of military men were deployed to the gate and restore sanity.



Unfortunately, the soldiers ended up flogging the fans who refused to use the approved route along with some sports journalists.



Rainbow FM’s sports journalist, Isaac Walanyo Wallace confirmed that a journalist’s phone was destroyed in the process of the chaos.



Former editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere also tweeted, “journalists were badly treated at the media designated gate at Sunday’s Super Clash. Some were actually whipped besides being unduly delayed and their accreditation issues handled poorly.”





It has to be reported that journalists were badly treated at the media designated gate at Sunday’s Super Clash. Some were actually whipped besides being unduly delayed and their accreditation issues handled poorly 1/2 pic.twitter.com/p70IIvuqLK — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) February 21, 2022