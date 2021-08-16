Journalist sweeps secretariat of Hearts of Oak; check out why

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

A journalist with Fox FM, Gariba Raubil has started sweeping Accra Hearts of Oak’s secretariat in fulfilment of a pledge he made when the 2020/2021 football season commenced.



Due to the club’s poor start to the season, the Sports Journalists emphatically stressed that there was no way the Phobians will win the Ghana Premier League title.



He said that if Hearts of Oak managed to do it, he will sweep the secretariat of the club for a whole week.



True to his words, Gariba Raubil has began to sweep the secretariat of Hearts of Oak for the first time.



According to him although he has already congratulated the Rainbow club for emerging as Champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, he deems it fit to honour his words and sweep the club’s secretariat for a week.



