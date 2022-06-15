Joshua Clottey breaks silence on infamous okro stew story in Pacquiao defeat

Boxing News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Clottey opens up about okro stew story



Joshua Clottey owns properties at East Legon



Joshua Clottey wants to fight Pacquiao again



Former world champion, Joshua Clottey has debunked assertions that he lost his big fight against Manny Pacquiao because of an okro stew he ate before the bout.



In 2010 when Clottey lost by a unanimous decision to the Filipino boxer, he was rumoured to have blamed his defeat on excess pepper in an okro stew he ate before the fight, a story which attracted mockery for the Ghanaian boxer.



However, twelve years after the fight, the former IBF welterweight champion has clarified that his loss to Pacquiao was not a result of an okro stew he ate before the bout.



According to the boxer, the Ghanaian journalist who interviewed him twisted the story to ridicule him and court public attention.



Speaking in an interview with Graphic Sports, Clottey said, “the real story about the Pacquiao fight that the reporter said I ate okro stew and the pepper was too much is not true. He did the story to get attention.”



“Though I told him I ate okro stew, ask [actor] Majeed Michael who was with me at the fight, he was the one who took me to the bathroom for the last time before the fight.”



According to Clottey who still has ambitions of fighting Pacquiao again, there could be a probability that eating okro before a might affect a boxer but in his case, it was another factor which contributed to his loss.



“I threw up but it's not because of the okro, but it might weak you before you fight because you can get running stomach all day. The main story why l lost was because of the 33% purse my manager took,” Clottey explained.



