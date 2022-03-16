Joseph Wollacott assists goal to help Swindon Town defeat Sutton 2-1

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Wollacott was key for his Swindon Town FC outfit on Tuesday evening when the side recorded a vital win over Sutton United in the English Football League Two.



The Black Stars goalkeeper has been in impressive form this season and as a result, has become pivotal for his club.



He started and played full throttle when Swindon Town hosted Sutton Town on matchday 37 of the English Football League Two,



After just 14 minutes into the first half, the goalkeeper sent a precise pass to Josh Davison as he initiated an attack.



Josh Davison after receiving the past made good use of the ball as he scored with a fantastic effort.



Although Joseph Mohammed Kizzi would pull parity for Sutton United in the 28th minute, a Harry Kirdy strike four minutes into the second half sealed a 2-1 win for Swindon Town.



At the end of the encounter, an impressive display from goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott earned him high marks.



