Joseph Paul Amoah explains why he lost 200m heats at World Athletics Championships

Track & Field News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joseph Paul Amoah misses out on 200m semis



Azamati crashes out of 100m



Ghana’s relay team prepares for next event



Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah has opened up on his performance in the 200-meter race at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.



Amoah finished 5th in his heat making it impossible for him to progress to the next stage of the event.



He finished at a time of 20.40 which is his best performance this year but wasn’t enough to qualify him for the next round.



Speaking after the race, the Ghanaian athlete said the race was his best time this season after recovering from injury.



“This is the fastest I’ve run in 200m all season. I feel like I’m getting back to my last year's shape at the right time,” he told Joy Sports after the race.



He added that, unlike the 100m dash, it takes more endurance to finish the 200m race and that contributed to him finishing 5th.



“I think the 200m is not as short as the hundred and you need endurance and stuff like that to be able to cross the line. Looking at the injuries that I’ve faced during the season, there are some training workouts that I wasn’t able to do or finish so it’s like the endurance part is not really there but you still want to push to see how best we can come out with results,” J.P. Amoah stated.



Ghana has had a bad start to the 2022 World Athletics Championships after crashing out of 2 events already. The country qualified to participate in 5 events, 100m, 200m, 800, 4x100 and long jump.



Ghana’s athletes in the 100m race Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah were unsuccessful in their course at the championship.



Ghana still has hopes in national record holder, Deborah Acquah who is yet to compete in the women’s long jump, Alex Amankwa in the 800m and Ghana’s Relay team who will compete in the Men’s 4x100 event.







JNA/DA