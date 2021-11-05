Joseph Paintsil strikes in Genk draw against West Ham in Europa League

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Joseph Paintsil opened the scoring in Genk's Europa League stalemate against West Ham on Thursday evening.



Paintsil stunned the English side with the opener inside four minutes at Cegeka Arena in Belgium.



The 23-year-old darting onto Junya Ito's pass and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola unable to keep out the forward's low strike.



Algerian Said Benrahma fired in from Vladimir Coufal's smart pull-back to level after the break and then added a delightful individual effort nine minutes from time to seemingly wrap up a win.



But West Ham midfielder Soucek inadvertently turned a cross into his own net with three minutes left to mean they will have to wait to confirm qualification.



The game ended 2-2 leaving Genk bottom of the group but still have a chance of qualifying while West Ham remain top.



Paintsil's goal was the first conceded by West Ham in the competition and it's his third strike of the season.