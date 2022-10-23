Joseph Paintsil reacts to Genk’s away win over Royal Antwerp

Sports News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil has reacted to KRC Genk’s away win over Royal Antwerp in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.



The Black Stars winger started and lasted 75 minutes as his outfit cruised to a comfortable 3-1 win at the Bosuil stadion on Sunday afternoon.



Paintsil, who has been instrumental for the Belgian outfit this season was replaced by Mbwana Samatta.



The visitors opened the scoring after just 11 minutes through Bryan Heynen before Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu added the second goal in the 33rd minute.



The home team pulled one back through Vincent Janssen in the 42nd minute to make it 2-1.



After the break, Paul Onuachu scored his second goal of the match to seal a 3-1 win over Royal Antwerp.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the Ghana international has expressed his joy following his side's victory over their opponent.



“What a team display. Great shift guys, another 3 points on the road,” he tweeted.