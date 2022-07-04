Joseph Paintsil plays in Genk’s heavy win in pre-season

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Joseph Painstil was involved in Genk's impressive victory in pre-season this past weekend.



Painstil featured and impressed as the Belgian side produced a stunning show to claim an 8-1 win over K.S.K Heist on Saturday.



The 24-year-old looked sharp on the wings, terrorizing the defence of Heist. He played a role in some of the goals as well.



Painstil is looking forward to the upcoming season, which begins in August.



The Genk midfielder spent his vacation in Ghana, where he did some charitable work by donating to his boyhood club Ajax Fadama.



Paintsil had three goals and two assists in 28 appearances for Genk during the 2021/22 season.



He was also a member of Ghana's team that qualified for the 2022 World Cup after defeating Nigeria in a playoff using the away goal rule.



