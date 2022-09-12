Joseph Paintsil over the moon after scoring his 4th league goal for Genk

Sports News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil, was over the moon after scoring his 4th goal of the season for Genk as they defeated Royale Union SG by 2-1 in the Belgian Pro League.



Paintsil scored from a very difficult angle with a beautiful strike to make it 1-0 in the 15th minute to give his side the lead.



Minutes later, the Ghanaian was substituted after picking up an injury in the game.



Speaking in an interview after the game, the winger expressed his delight in scoring his fourth goal and disclosed why he pulled out of the game after 37 minutes on the pitch.



“I’m really happy that we had these three points. I knew it instantly: maybe one week is better than one month, so I needed to take the risk,” Paintsil said.



“I’m really happy that I had this goal for the club, myself and the family. Every offensive player needs a goal, and this opportunity came my way,” he added.



Royale Union got an equalizer through Loic Lapoussin, but substitute Mbwana Samatta scored very late in the additional time to secure the win.



The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward has four goals, one assist in seven Belgium Jupiler Pro League this season for Genk.



