Joseph Paintsil makes injury return in Genk’s narrow win at OH Leuven

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil has recovered fully from the injury that saw him miss a number of games last month.



On Saturday, October 15, the talented winger was named in the KRC Genk matchday squad although he missed out on a place in the first eleven.



In the second half, the forward was introduced into the game in the 59th minute as he replaced Bilal El Khannous.



On his return to the team, Joseph Paintsil played well and helped his team to fight for the maximum three points.



Before his introduction though, a Paul Onuachu equalizer in the 16th minute of the first half had given KRC Genk the lead.



Although OH Leuven would play with a man advantage in the second half, the team could not get back into the game and had to settle for e defeat.