Joseph Paintsil harbours dreams of playing for Chelsea or Liverpool

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil has set sights on playing for either Chelsea or Liverpool in the English Premier League.



The 24-year-old enjoyed an amazing season with KRC Genk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists in 22 matches in the just ended season.



Paintsil has been part of the national team in recent times due to his outstanding performance for Genk.



In an interview, the former Tema Youth star reiterated his desire to play for Chelsea or Liverpool in the English Premier League.



“I want to play for Chelsea or Liverpool in the English Premier League. Of course, that is the team I have always dream to play which is Chelsea, I was a Chelsea fan when Michael Essien was playing for the club, through him I have also come to love Chelsea” he said.



Paintsil current contract with Genk will elapse in June 2023.



