Joseph Paintsil climbs off the bench to get first goal of the season in Genk away win

Sports News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian attacker, Joseph Paintsil, scored his first goal of the season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday in KRC Genk away victory.



Paintsil climbed off the bench to put Genk on level terms before getting the winner after Yuma Suzuki had given the hosts the lead.



Suzuki opened the scoring of the additional minutes of the first half while Paintsil pulled parity for Genk in the 73rd minute connecting a pass from Angelo Preciado.



The Ghana U23 player was introduced in the game in the 60th minute after replacing Luca Oyen.



Nigeria international forward Paul Onuachu got the match-winner seven minutes from full-time after he was set up by Japanese player Junja Ito.



Paintsil has now found the back of the net once in 4 appearances in all competitions this campaign.