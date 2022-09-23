Joseph Paintsil, Frank Acheampong wish Black Stars well against Brazil

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaian players have wished the Black Stars the best in their game against Brazil on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at 6:30 pm.



Joseph Paintsil who was left out of Ghana’s squad for the two international friendlies in a post on social media tweeted, ‘All the best' accompanied with emojis.



Another Ghanaian player, Frank Acheampong who played in Black Stars' AFCON 2015 campaign also sent his best wishes to the team on social media.



The Black Stars have been boosted with the addition of five debutants in the squad which include, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Ransford Yeboah and Stephan Ambrosius.



The team comes up against a Brazilian squad that also boasts of great players like Neymar, Casimero, Vinicius, Raphinha, Silva among others.



Ghana has never beaten Brazil in their four meetings.





All the best guys ????????????. https://t.co/YQu5RRBQK8 — Joseph Paintsil (@josephpaintsil_) September 23, 2022

Daniel Amartey could be set to feature for the Black Stars this evening ???????? pic.twitter.com/C4TnPoETSh — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 23, 2022

JNA/KPE