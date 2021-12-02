Joseph Painstil hits brace as Genk lose on penalties to Club Brugge

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Joseph Painstil netted a brace in the six-goal thriller between KRC Genk and Club Brugge in the Belgium Cup.



The winger scored at either side of the half but Genk suffered a last minute blow as Brugge leveled to make it 3-3 and force an extra time before the match was decided on penalties.



Club Brugge opened the scoring after seven minutes when Eder Alvarez scored for the visitors.



Kristian Thorstvedt equalized on the half hour mark before Joseph Painstil gave Genk the lead at the stroke of half time.



Charles Ketelaere leveled for Genk in the 69 minute but Painstil responded just a minute after.



However, Club Brugge will force the game to extra time with an 89th minute leveler.



Patrik Hrososvky's miss in the penalty shootout proved costly as Genk failed to progress to the quarter finals.



Painstil's compatriot Kamal Sowah played only 45 minutes of the game and had to be replaced by Matt Rits