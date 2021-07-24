Joseph Esso scores in MC Alger home win against JSM Skikda

Sports News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward, Joseph Esso, found the back of the net when MC Alger beat JSM Skikda at home in the Algerian Ligue 1 on Friday, July 23, 2021.



Mouloudia Club recorded a 3-0 victory over Skikda at the Stade 5 Juillet 1965 in Algiers in round 33 of the Algerian championship.



Abdenour Belkheir scored the opening goal of the game to put the home side ahead as early as the 4th minute.



Seven minutes after the break, Nabil Lamara doubled the advantage for Alger scoring from a spot-kick.



Esso netted in the 60th minute to increase the lead for the Mouloudia club taking his tally since joining the team to two goals in the Algerian top-flight.



The former Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak star has so far made 14 appearances in all competitions and has one goal.