Joseph Esso on target for MC Alger as they maul Bordj Bou Arréridj

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Joseph Esso scored his 3rd goal for MC Alger in the Algerian Ligue 1 on Monday when they thrashed bottom-placed CA Bordj Bou Arréridj.



Esso scored the opening goal as Alger handed CABBA a 3-0 defeat at the Stade 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers



The former Dreams FC and Accra Hearts of Oak player got the breakthrough for the Mouloudia club as early as the second minute.



Algerian forward Abdelhak Abdelhafid added the other goals in the second half to complete the victory for Alger.



Abdelhafid scored in the 51st and 54th minutes respectively.



Esso since arriving in Algeria in April 2021 has bagged 3 goals in 15 appearances in the top-flight.