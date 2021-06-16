Joseph Awinongya Junior meets top police chiefs in Joliet ahead of next fight on June 19

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Young champion boxer, Joseph Awinongya Junior has met top Police chiefs and top officials in Joliet, Chicago, such as Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and State Senator John R. Connor, 43rd District Illinois Senate



The 14-year-old sensation who has won the national championship eight times, Junior Olympic champion and Silver Gloves National Champion met all Police Chiefs including Chief Malec who was so impressed with the achievements, determination to succeed and commitment of the youngster.



He said Jojo should serve as an inspiration to young men growing up in Joliet as anything is possible through hard work.



Joe Awinongya Junior who has been nominated for the Joliet Chamber Scholarship is enrolled at the Joliet Junior College.



He won the 2021 National Championship and looking for more competition.



He comes up against Duante Shanks on June 19, 2021, at the South Broadway Athletic Club in the STL Versus Everybody Elite Amateur Boxing Show.



His dad. Joseph Awinonyga Snr. also known as ‘The Ring Master' is sure of another victory.