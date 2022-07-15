Joseph Awinongya Jr. meets Almadji in semi-finals

Boxing News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: GNA

Awinongya Jr. will meet Almadji Ahmed in the ongoing USA 2022 Junior Olympics at Wichita Kansas. Awinongya made it to the finals after dispatching Timothy Greer yesterday at the quarter-finals.



Almadji Ahmed also edged Victor Ortega out in the quarter-finals encounter to set a date with Awinongya Jr.



Awinongya Jr and Almadji have met twice in USA boxing organised competitions. They have met once in Junior Olympics and once in USA Nationals in their formative years (between 9 and 10 years).



"We have figured how work him out to go pass him to the finals. I'm in a very good place right now and will take my opportunities when we meet him in the ring" Awinongya Jr. expressed with confidence.



According to Mustapha Nettey, a publicist of Awin, the fight will come off at 12:00ET (5:00pm GMT)