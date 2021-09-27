Joseph Attamah's scores first Kayserispor goal thanks to Bernard Mensah assist

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Joseph Attamah scored his first goal for Kayserispor on Sunday, 26 September 2021, in their 1-1 draw at Giresunspor in the Turkish Super Lig.



It happens to be his first goal of the 2021/22 season in his seventh league appearance.



Attamah's countryman Bernard Mensah provided the assist which was finished off by the midfielder.



But the Ghana international was substituted at halftime and replaced by Manuel Fernandes.



Attamah joined Kayserispor last season and made 31 appearances for the club in his first season.