Joseph Attamah Larweh feels he merits Ghana call up after explosive campaign

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kayserispor midfielder, Joseph Attamah Larweh believes he should have been included in Otto Addo’s latest Black Stars squad.



The 28-year-old despite his fine form was omitted from the Black Stars squad which recently faced the Central African Republic and Madagascar in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, before turning their attention to their friendly against Japan on Friday.



The former Ghana U-20 star was outstanding for his side in the just-ended season, featuring 37 times in all competitions and scoring just two goals in the process.



In an interview with Metro TV, the former Tema Youth star indicated he should earn a call-up due to his performance.



“I was not surprised with Black Stars snub but then, I think I did enough to earn call up” he said.



Meanwhile, he has vowed to work extremely hard in the upcoming season to be able to return to the national team.



The Black Stars versatile player helped his outfit to lift the 2021/22 Turkish Cup.



