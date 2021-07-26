Joseph Asante signs two-year deal with Albanian giants Skenderbeu

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Joseph Junior Asante will feature for Albanian giants Skenderbeu in the upcoming season after completing a move to the club.



The Italian-born of Ghanaian descent joins as a free agent after leaving Slovenian side ND Gorica last January.



The 24-year old penned a two-year deal after being released by his former employers.



He is expected to play a key role for the side as they seek to battle for the league title in the 2021/22 season having lost it to Tirana last season.



Skenderbeu placed 7th in the 2020/21 Albanian league season.



Asante has had stints Parma and Carpi.