Joseph Amoako has qualities that can help us during the season - Helsingborg IF sports manager

The Sports manager at Helsingborg IF, Andreas Granqvist says the club is confident it will benefit from the qualities of new signing Joseph Amoako.



The Ghanaian teenager joined the Swedish top-flight club earlier this year after sealing a loan move from Ghana Premier League outfit Asante Kotoko.



Speaking on the player, Andres Granqvist has spoken highly of the talented forward.



According to the Helsingborg IF sports manager, the club will rely on the 19-year-old throughout the 2022/23 football season.



“Joseph is a player we have followed for a while. He has interesting qualities that we believe can help us during the season. His main strengths lie in his speed and play with the ball. We look forward to getting to know him more in our environment and follow his development,” says sports manager Granqvist.



The former Asante Kotoko forward has been working hard in training and hopes to be given many chances in upcoming games to showcase what he can do.