Joseph Amoah on target as Zeljeznicar share spoils with Neftchi Baku

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Amoah registered his name on the scoresheet when his outfit FK Zeljeznicar shared the spoils with Neftchi Baku in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification.



The 21-year-old started the game but was replaced at half time when his side played a 2-2 draw with the Azerbaijan giants on Thursday night.



Amoah produced an impressive performance despite not playing full throttle of the encounter. he scored one of his side goals in the thrilling stalemate.



The Bosnian club opened the scoring of the match when forward Dzenan Haracic got them into the lead in the 14th minute but an own goal from Aleksandar Kosoric drew Neftchi Baku level.



The Ghanaian attacker found the back of the net at the stroke of half time to extend his outfit lead in the clash.



Amoah’s outfit were close to securing all points on home turf but a stoppage time goal substitute Rahman Hadzhiyev ensured Neftchi Baku return home with a point.



The second leg of this tie will come off next week, August 3, 2023, when Neftchi play as hosts to Zeljeznicar at the Bakcell Arena in Baku.



Amoah had an impressive campaign with Zeljeznicar last season, where he scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 27 league games.