Joseph Amoah nets 4th goal of the season in Rudar Prijedor home draw in Bosnia

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian teenager Joseph Amoah continued his scoring form in the Bosnia and Herzegovina Premier League on Sunday afternoon.



The 19-year-old forward scored for FK Rudar Prijedor who were held at home by FK Sloboda Tuzla.



Amoah opened the scoring of the encounter with a strike in the 30th minute at the Gradski Stadion in Prijedor.



Sloboda levelled matters six minutes after Sasa Maksimovic scored from the spot.



Amoah has been lethal in the Bosnian elite division this campaign having scored 4 goals in 9 appearances so far.



The youngster is three goals short of the top scorer of the Bosnian Premiership with 7 goals.