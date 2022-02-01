Joseph Aidoo trains with Celta Vigo after injury scare

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo has been training with Celta Vigo ahead of La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, February 5, 2022.



Joseph Aidoo has been passed fit for the encounter, a huge boost for Celta who hope to secure victory to climb up the table.



The central defender has recovered from a muscle injury he sustained during Celta Vigo's last game before the international break.



The Ghanaian asked to be substituted in the second half after sustaining the injury. He was replaced by former Barcelona centre-back Jeison Murillo as Celta earned a point away from home last Saturday.



After the match, Celta Vigo reported through their social networks that Joseph Aidoo had suffered " muscle discomfort at the root of his right thigh " that prevented him from continuing.



Further checks revealed that Aiddo suffered a contusion on his right thigh, but not serious to keep out of action as initially feared.



Aidoo, one of the club’s trusted centre-backs, has been resolute at the back. He has been used 16 times and played well in most games.