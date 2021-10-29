Joseph Aidoo starts in Celta Vigo's defeat to Sociedad

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo, maintained his place in Celta Vigo's starting lineup on Thursday when they played Real Sociedad.



Aidoo started the match and was substituted in the 88th minute. He was decent at the back and received a 6.8 rating from Sofascore.



Unfortunately for Aidoo, Celta were overpowered by Sociedad who are playing some delightful football and occupy the top spot in La Liga.



Celta Vigo have now picked up just three points from their last four games and are two points above the relegation zone.



Aidoo hasn’t missed a game since he recovered from coronavirus early this month, having missed two weeks of action.



The 26-year-old has started Celta’s last three games but has lasted the full duration once.



Aidoo has a contract with Celta Vio until June 2024.