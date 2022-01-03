Joseph Aidoo shines as Celta Vigo stun Real Betis in La Liga

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Defender Joseph Aidoo produced a rock-solid performance for Celta Vigo as they traveled to beat Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.
The AFCON-snub was deployed at the right-back position and he excelled as the Sky Blues kept a clean sheet against the title chasers.
Nicknamed the Rock, the former Genk player made 10 recoveries, five clearances, and won three tackles.
Red-hot Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas' first-half brace was enough for the visitors, who have won three of their last five matches, losing only one.
He first converted from the spot, before firing from a tight angle at the stroke of halftime.
Joseph Aidoo will miss the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon this month after he was excluded from Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac's squad.
▪️ 10 recoveries— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) January 2, 2022
▪️ 5 clearances
▪️ 3 tackles won
Rock-solid performance from Joseph Aidoo at right-back for @RCCeltaEN. ????️????????#RealBetisCelta pic.twitter.com/6uVSTCxeq5