Joseph Aidoo roasted after his big mistake causes Black Stars draw with Ethiopia

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Some Ghanaians on social media have expressed their disappointment in defender Joseph Aidoo after his blunder caused the Black Stars to draw 1-1 with Ethiopia.
The Black Stars were leading by 1-0 after Andre Ayew scored the opener through a brilliant free-kick.
Ghana went into the halftime break leading the game but later lost control of the midfield in the second half as the hosts looked more purposeful in search of a goal.
A sloppy defending from Joseph Aidoo caused the Black Stars big time after he was robbed off the ball by Ethiopia’s Getaneh Kebede who scored the equalizer.
Coach Milovan Rajevac threw all his arsenal upfront but the Black Stars failed to score.
After the match some Ghanaians took to social media to express their frustrations about the game.
According to many the partnership between Daniel Amartey and Joseph Aidoo was not the best.
Read some of the tweets from Ghanaians below
Joseph Aidoo...the least said about him the better!— Ghana Young Talents???????? (@GhanaianPlayers) November 11, 2021
The partnership of Joseph Aidoo and Daniel Amartey was ineffective. #BlackStars— Active Tv (@activetvgh) November 11, 2021
Joseph Aidoo doesn't deserve to wear #BlackStars jersey,we missed the energy and leadership qualities from @Thomaspartey22 .Our players should be a lil bit serious. Big ups to @DanAmartey— ???????????????????? Phacelord????♣ (@phacelord) November 11, 2021
Joseph Aidoo don mess up my day chaiiii.— King_Solo ???? (@FLEXY024) November 11, 2021
I've lost appetite completely chaale ????
Joseph Aidoo was worse than ever.. no communication between him and Amartey.. he should up his performance or else the coach shouldn’t call him again— Dan.ny (@Danielyirrah) November 11, 2021
Wonder how Joseph Aidoo is surviving at Celta. That guy has never been impressive anytime he's given a chance.— Nana Boateng (@bruno_yaw) November 11, 2021
Joseph Aidoo is such a useless defender. I can't forget his back passes in the other game and then he is given a starting berth when Ganiyu will be more disciplined. Then again , the entire team when to sleep— Lion Nehemiah (@attigs) November 11, 2021
The absence of Partey caused this #BlackStars useless useless draw, Joseph Aidoo de3 thats all for #BlackStars— ???????????????????? Phacelord????♣ (@phacelord) November 11, 2021
Joseph Aidoo better pray we win this game. Ghana fans will eat him alive— yaw obeng (@yobeng) November 11, 2021
That Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo defender) err he sha pass . Celta Vigo last season against Sevilla wey i go Sevilla 1-3 goals . Elef that game make i chop bet , that defender go messup make Sevilla score 4 smh ????♂️— Steeze ???? (@__Steeze1) November 11, 2021
Joseph Aidoo Messing everything up Chale...ahhh— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 11, 2021
Joseph Aidoo ein Blackstars career dey come end that, akoa y3 nkyenam— Essel ???????????? (@thatEsselguy) November 11, 2021