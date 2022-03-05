Joseph Aidoo reveals secret behind his fine form at Celta Vigo

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo is having his best season since joining Spanish side Celta Vigo in the summer of 2019.



The former Inter Allies defender struggled at the beginning of his career in La Liga but has been a mainstay in the 2021/22 season, earning him a contract extension to 2026.



According to Joseph Aidoo, his ability to communicate in the Spanish language better these days has proven crucial to his return to form.



"Yes, definitely. It is my third season in the team and I have never felt as well as I do now since I arrived at the club. I'm very happy," he told lavozdegalicia.es in an interview.



"I think a fundamental part is that now I can communicate much better. Everyone understands me and I understand everyone. That makes us work much better, it makes me feel more comfortable and it's easier to work for each other on the pitch," he added.



Meanwhile, the 26-year-old was quick to credit manager Eduardo Coudet for his influence on his career.



"It has helped me a great deal. He trusts me a lot and he has shown me that. He has given me a lot of motivation to improve in training, on a day-to-day basis, and then in matches. It is clear that the coach has been a very important factor in getting to where I am now. I have improved a lot with it," he said.