Joseph Aidoo rejoins Celta Vigo training after international break

Sports News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo rejoined Celta Vigo training session earlier this week after the international break.



Aidoo reported for training on Thursday and could be used by Celta in their home clash against Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.



The centre-back was invited for Ghana's double-header against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers.



He was an unused substitute in the first match which the Black Stars won 3-1 thanks to a really impressive performance at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Aidoo got his chance, unexpectedly, in the reverse match in Harare three days later.



France-based defender Alexander Djiku picked up an injury with 15 minutes to end the game and Aidoo replaced him.



Aidoo helped protect the 1-0 lead courtesy of Thomas Partey's free-kick as Ghana completed the double over the Zimbabweans.



The back to back wins means Ghana are back in strong contention to qualify for the play-offs in March.



The team must win their remaining games against Ethiopia and South Africa to top the group.