Joseph Aidoo misses Celta Vigo's defeat at Cadiz over COVID-19

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo was not involved in Celta Vigo’s defeat against Cadiz in La Liga on Friday.



Aidoo was not included in the squad because he is still isolating after testing positive for Coronavirus.



He was missed badly as Celta succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home to extend their winless start of the season.



The club haven’t won any of their five games and are two places above the bottom of the table.



Aidoo is expected to return to action before the month ends.



Early this month, Aidoo was invited for the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa but did not play.