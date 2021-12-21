Joseph Aidoo miss out Ghana's squad 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has been dropped from Ghana's provisional squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations which takes place in Cameroon.



Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac announced a 30-man squad to begin preparations ahead of the tournament.



Aidoo produced a dismal performance when Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications last month leading to his drop.



The former Ghana U20 player has made 12 La Liga appearances for Celta but that's not enough to see him at Africa's biggest football tournament.



The 26-year-old central defender featured three times during the AFCON qualifications playing against South Africa, Sao Tome and Principe.



The former KRC Genk player was present at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where he played in Ghana's 2-0 against Guinea Bissau.



Aidoo has made 10 appearances overall for the Black Stars since making his debut on 26 March 2019 under coach Kwesi Appiah.



The AFCON will begin on 9 January 2022 through to 6 February 2022.