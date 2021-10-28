Joseph Aidoo continues starting role at Celta Vigo

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international defender Joseph Aidoo maintained his place in Celta Vigo's starting line-up against Getafe last Monday.



The 26-year-old has made 5 appearances for his outfit in the ongoing season and has impressed coach Eduardo Coudet.



The Ghanaian defender outstanding performance in their last game influenced the manager to maintain him in the line-up ahead of Nestor Araujo.



Aidoo lasted 67 minutes before he was replaced by Mexican, Nestor Araujo as Celta Vigo inflicted a 3-0 win over Getafe at away.



The towering guardsman received a yellow card caution in the game.



He will hope to maintain his form in order to make the Black Stars squad for the remaining World Cup qualifiers and AFCON tournament.