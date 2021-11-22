Jose Mourinho to honour ‘boots’ promise to two-goal hero Afena-Gyan

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AS Roma gaffer Jose Mourinho says he will deliver his promise of buying a new pair of expensive boots for budding striker Felix Afena-Gyan following his debut brace in the 2-0 victory against Genoa on Sunday.



The capital-based giants laboured to create a clear-cut opening in the first half against Genoa at a rain-drenched Stadio Luigi Ferraris.



Jose Mourinho had to call on Afena-Gyan in the 74th minute and the teenager rightly answered his boss with two intelligent goals.



The Ghanaian whiz-kid put Roma in the driving seat with an angled drive before wrapping up the encounter with a sensational curler into the far top corner.



In the team’s post-match presser, Mourinho revealed he had promised to purchase expensive boots for the 18-year-old should he open his goal-scoring account in the game.



“I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget! Tomorrow morning, the first thing I do is buy him the boots,” Mourinho told DAZN.



“I am sorry for Mister De Rossi and the Primavera squad, but Felix will stay with us. The Primavera work close to us, so Felix and another four or five players have come across to the senior squad.”



“What impressed me the most was his cool head in front of goal. If he is not in terms of technique fantastic, he does have a strong mentality.”



“You get these kids now who think they know everything, but he is humble and you can sense he just absorbs all this information from everyone around him. That’s fantastic.”



Afena-Gyan has clocked two goals in four appearances for the Giallorossi this term.